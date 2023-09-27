New Business-Centric AI Knowledge Engine Enhances Data Access

The new LakehouseIQ knowledge engine utilizes generative AI to learn what makes an organization’s data unique and provides useful, contextual answers to natural language questions

Databricks has unveiled LakehouseIQ, a knowledge engine that learns an organization’s data, culture, and operations. It utilizes generative AI to understand jargon, data usage patterns, organizational structure, and more to answer business-context questions.

LakehouseIQ allows natural language interaction for data searching and querying by anyone in the organization. It is integrated with Databricks Unity Catalog to ensure data access aligns with security and governance rules.

In today’s business landscape, data-driven operations are essential. However, finding and analyzing internal data promptly can be challenging. Whether for creating sales forecasts or assessing campaign performance, employees often depend on a small team of overworked data experts. This bottleneck prevents the integration of data and AI. Although large language models (LLMs) were expected to improve this, they have fallen short. Generic models struggle with the specific language of each business, failing to understand jargon, acronyms, unique data sets, and organizational structures.

LakehouseIQ learns from signals within an organization, such as documents, schemas, queries, popularity, and more, to offer intelligent responses. By understanding business jargon and context, it bridges the gap between technical analysis tools and non-expert users. The knowledge engine empowers employees across the board to leverage internal data for informed decisions and innovation.

“LakehouseIQ will help democratize data access for every company to improve better decision-making and accelerate innovation. With LakehouseIQ, an employee can simply write a question and find the data they need for a project or get answers to questions relevant to their company’s operations. It removes the roadblocks inherent in traditional data tools and doesn’t require programming skills,” said Ali Ghodsi, Co-Founder and CEO at Databricks. “Every employee knows the questions to ask to improve their day-to-day work and ultimately their business. With LakehouseIQ, they have the power to quickly and accurately discover the answers.”

LakehouseIQ is governed by Unity Catalog, Databricks’ solution for unified search and governance.

“LakehouseIQ solves two of the biggest challenges that businesses face in using AI: getting employees the right data while staying compliant and keeping data private when it should be,” said Ghodsi. “It alleviates time-strapped engineers, eases the burden of data management, and empowers employees to take advantage of the AI revolution without jeopardizing the company’s proprietary information.”

LakehouseIQ, powered by Databricks Assistant, is currently in preview.

