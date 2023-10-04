New Cloud-Native AI Solution Unlocks Advanced Analytics Capabilities

The new cloud-native platform simplifies deployments and enhances flexibility, while offering comprehensive support for enterprise-scale AI/ML, including generative AI

Teradata has announced plans to introduce VantageCloud Lake on the Microsoft Azure platform. This offering extends the availability of the company’s cloud-native architecture and robust analytics capabilities in ClearScape Analytics to customers interested in utilizing data and trusted AI for accelerated innovation.

ClearScape Analytics, an open and connected analytics framework bundled with VantageCloud Lake on Azure, benefits from its integration with Microsoft services, such as Azure Machine Learning (ML). This integration empowers VantageCloud Lake on Azure to boost the capacity of shared customers to implement and manage AI/ML, including generative AI, within their operational frameworks.

The emergence of generative AI has triggered a competitive push among organizations of all sizes to integrate this technology. A survey conducted by IDC among CFOs, CIOs, and CDOs found that more than 50% of them anticipate substantial pressure to incorporate generative AI capabilities within the next six to 12 months. Nearly 95% expect at least some pressure to integrate and utilize generative AI.

“Generative AI and large language models (LLMs) are set to fundamentally transform every industry, dramatically amplifying what people can achieve,” said Hillary Ashton, Chief Product Officer at Teradata. “Teradata and Microsoft are among the leading companies with the expertise and innovative technology to help organizations get ahead of this opportunity and make significant improvements across business performance and customer experiences. VantageCloud Lake on Azure provides the backbone to deliver trusted AI and ML across the entire enterprise.”

VantageCloud Lake on Azure offers Microsoft and Teradata customers access to modern cloud-native architecture, including separate compute and storage components, as well as independent, scalable, and multi-cluster compute capabilities using Azure Data Lake Storage. This cost-efficient, dynamically scalable solution enables Azure customers to carry out a wide range of analytic workloads, including AI/ML, while maintaining harmonized data across the enterprise.

Teradata’s new cloud-native architecture offers customers the flexibility to modernize their workloads and applications at their own pace, thus reducing risks and accelerating value realization through streamlined migration to Azure.

The offering of VantageCloud Lake on Azure also provides customers with an exclusive high-availability feature, leveraging an essential Azure capability to enhance cloud availability. By offering optimized system sizes in the new offering, users can see increases in overall uptime.

To overcome challenges in driving innovation through AI/ML use cases, ClearScape Analytics and Microsoft Azure ML combine to deliver robust analytic capabilities for end-to-end analytic pipelines. This encompasses data preparation, model training, and large-scale operationalization. By utilizing data from VantageCloud Lake alongside the strength of ClearScape Analytics and Azure ML, businesses can achieve superior outcomes across the enterprise and explore new generative AI use cases.

“We’re combining Teradata VantageCloud and ClearScape Analytics with Azure’s machine learning ability to simplify and accelerate the ML lifecycle,” said Erin Chapple, Corporate Vice President, Azure Core Product and Design at Microsoft Corp. “The solutions ensure customers can execute complex analytics on massive data sets and incorporate their preferred data science tools like Azure ML. This helps customers unlock the potential of their AI/ML investments as they deploy sophisticated models, including generative models, in production, faster and with confidence.”

