TrainingWe Are UAI

2023 Year End Utility Analytics Training

Training

Don’t Miss Out on Your Last Chance to Maximize Your Professional Development Budget!

Time is running out to supercharge your team’s development with UAI Virtual Training! Don’t miss the opportunity to enhance your skills and knowledge before the year comes to a close.

Join us for our final training sessions of 2023:

 

🔹 November 14-16, 2023: “Utility Analytics 101” (Virtual) 

🔹 November 28-30, 2023: “Utility Analytics 202: Introduction to Forecasting in the Utilities” (Virtual) 

🔹 December 13, 2023: “Finding Meaning in Utilities Data: Visualization and Storytelling” (Virtual)

 

 

Time is of the essence, and there are only a few seats left for these classes. Act now to invest in your professional development and make the most of your budget before 2023 ends.

Questions or need assistance? Our friendly support team is here to help. Reach out to us at training@utilityanalytics.com. We’re delighted to provide any information you need to ensure your team’s success.  Don’t wait—register today and take your career to new heights!

