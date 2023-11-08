Enhanced Cloud Partnership Boosts Developer Experience

Expanded partnership aims to simplify cloud adoption for developers through streamlined access to advanced cloud tools

MongoDB has expanded its partnership with Microsoft to make it easier for customers to embrace cloud solutions, including giving easier access to MongoDB Atlas in the Microsoft commercial marketplace.

As part of this deal, the two firms will work together to introduce various initiatives to help developers and create new training programs. Additionally, they will strengthen their technical connections to provide better services to their shared customers.

“As more products and services come together on the Microsoft commercial marketplace, customers get a better experience by being able to streamline their billing and procurement process,” said Alan Chhabra, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Partners and Asia at MongoDB. “Many of our customers want to run MongoDB Atlas on Azure, but have lacked the proper incentives and a smooth deployment experience. Through this expanded collaboration with Microsoft, we’re making it easier for our customers to seamlessly integrate MongoDB Atlas into their Azure infrastructure to power the next generation of applications.”

This partnership builds on previous work between the two companies, like the recent MongoDB Atlas offering at Microsoft Ignite. Currently, MongoDB Atlas integrates with Microsoft services such as Azure Synapse Analytics, Azure Event Hub, Microsoft Power BI, Microsoft Purview, Azure Logic Apps, and Microsoft Power Automate.

With the expanded partnership, other integrations under development will include Microsoft data, AI analytics, and low-code services. MongoDB is also teaming up with Microsoft for Startups to offer free Atlas credits and other benefits to startups.

For instance, Mural, a collaborative intelligence company, migrated to Atlas on Azure in 2019. Since then, they have been able to handle their rapid growth without needing to hire more staff.

“Looking at the software landscape today, everyone wants to stitch together all of their different software solutions with whatever platforms they’re on. When a really rich partner ecosystem exists, and brings value by integrating foundational services, it enables organizations like ours to deliver powerful new services to our customers,” said Rebecca Campbell, Vice President of Engineering at Mural. “Working with MongoDB on Azure has enabled us to build and ship faster, and ultimately to provide more value to our customers.”

