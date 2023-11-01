Revolutionizing HR Efficiency with Innovative AI-Powered Features

New generative AI-powered capabilities enhance efficiency and streamline HR processes for candidates, employees, managers, and recruiters

Oracle has introduced new generative AI capabilities within its Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM) system. These capabilities are supported by the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) generative AI service and are integrated into existing HR processes to boost productivity, enhance the candidate and employee experience, and streamline HR procedures.

“Generative AI is boosting productivity and unlocking a new world of skills, ideas, and creativity that can have an immediate impact in the workplace,” said Chris Leone, Executive Vice President, Applications Development, Oracle Cloud HCM. “With the ability to summarize, author, and recommend content, generative AI helps to reduce friction as employees complete important HR functions.”

The new generative AI services are powered by OCI, utilizing advanced technologies like NVIDIA GPUs and RDMA networks. This combination allows for rapid large language model training and innovation while maintaining data security and ownership.

The service includes prompts to help customers achieve optimal results while minimizing errors and bias. With Oracle Cloud HCM, customers can fine-tune generative AI models using their own data, ensuring privacy and security.

The newly integrated generative AI capabilities offer three main functions:

Summarization: This function extracts key insights from different data sources, providing a concise overview for easy consumption. For instance, it can summarize an employee’s performance based on feedback and progress data.

Assisted Authoring: This allows employees, managers, and HR leaders to quickly create content, such as job descriptions or performance goals, saving time and improving efficiency.

Suggestions: The new generative AI-powered suggestions guide users to achieve better and faster results based on natural language processing and best practices. These suggestions not only improve user success but also help individuals complete tasks with greater speed and accuracy.

“We have already identified more than 100 high-value-added scenarios for generative AI in HR. But we’re only just getting started! With the help of customers, who drive approximately 80% of updates to our products, we are continually embedding new use cases that enable organizations to embrace continuous innovation and perpetually improve HR processes and productivity,” added Leone.

Oracle Cloud HCM offers a comprehensive solution for managing human resources processes from recruitment to retirement, incorporating AI to provide valuable insights and recommendations for HR strategies.

