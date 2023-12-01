 Skip to main content
UAI Events Calendar for December 2023

By December 1, 2023December 5th, 2023No Comments
December calendar

UAI - Utility Analytics Institute

UAI Enables Utility Transformation Through Analytics

UAI is a utility-led membership organization that provides support to the industry to advance the analytics profession and utility organizations of all types, sizes, and analytics maturity levels, as well as analytics professionals throughout every phase of their career.

 

Take a look at what’s going on at UAI.  We hope you’ll join us.

⭐ UAI membership is required for all community conversations.

⭐ Become a member of UAI to join Community Conversations.

🧿 Open to the public

 

December 2023 Events

December 13: Asset Health Community Conversation – Reflecting on UA Week: Lessons Learned and Future Strategies

🧿 December 13: Finding Meaning in Utilities Data: Visualization and Storytelling

December 14: Enterprise Analytics Community Conversation – Significance of Integrated Data Governance Program in Utilities and their Current Challenges

NOVEMBER UAI COMMUNITY CONVERSATION RECORDINGS Now Available!

⭐ UAI membership is required for all community conversations.

⭐ SIGN IN to view – scroll down for the video.

⭐ UAI Members can REQUEST TO JOIN communities.

 

⭐ Analytics Architecture & Technology Community: Reflecting on UA Week: Lessons Learned and Future Strategies

⭐ Asset Health Community: No meeting due to Thanksgiving holiday

⭐ Customer Analytics Community: Online Fleet Electrification Advisory Tool – Every Case Study

Data Science Community: No meeting due to Thanksgiving holiday

⭐ Enterprise Analytics Community: No meeting due to Thanksgiving holiday

⭐ Grid Analytics Community: Developing Hourly (576) Load Profiles for Substation and Feeders using SCADA Data

⭐ Natural Gas Analytics Community: No recording for November

⭐ Safety Analytics Community: How the Utility can safely & effectively train and qualify virtually in high-hazard environments to reduce risk, increase retention and initiate cost savings

 

 

Contact Kevin Praet, Membership Coordinator at kpraet@utilityanalytics.com for more information.

